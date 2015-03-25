Florida Toddler Fatally Struck by Car After Crawling From Home

A 9-month-old baby crawled out of her St. Augustine home Sunday and was fatally struck by a neighbor's van.

The girl crawled out the front door and made her way across the street to a neighbor's driveway, police said.

The driver told officers he stopped after he felt a bump, got out of the van and saw the baby underneath. He immediately called police. He said he didn't see the baby.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed. Police did not release the names of the driver and the baby.