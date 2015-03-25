Florida Man Dies After Paraglider Plunges Into Ocean

A South Florida man has died and his wife is injured after their paraglider plunged into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Roberto Fernandez of Dania Beach and his wife Catya were flying Friday morning in a motorized tandem paraglider.

Deputies say Fernandez somehow lost control of the single-engine device and flew into the ocean near Dania Pier. When they hit the water, Catya Fernandez was able to get out of her harness, but her husband was not.

Lifeguards pulled Fernandez to the beach where fire rescue workers tried to revive him. He was pronounced dead at a Hollywood hospital. The Broward County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

Deputies say Catya Fernandez was treated and released.