Florida Man Accused of Tying Up, Sexually Assaulting 91-Year-Old Woman

A South Florida man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 91-year-old woman.

Chad Weiner was arrested by Broward County Sheriff's Office detectives after leaving his Tamarac home on Wednesday.

Authorities say a DNA analysis and other evidence tie him to the crime.

The victim told detectives she was at home sleeping on Nov. 19 when she got up from bed and was attacked by a man who had entered her apartment. She was tied up and sexually battered.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the Florida Medical Center for treatment.

Weiner has been charged with burglary, sexual battery, and kidnapping. He is being held at the Broward Main Jail.