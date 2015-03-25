Florida Mail Carriers Cease Deliveries Due to Harassment by Teens on ATVs

Some Florida residents will have to do without mail delivery until teenagers stop harassing letter carriers.

The post office has stopped mail delivery to 30 homes in Vero Lake Estates.

Teens have been playing chicken with postal vehicles by riding their ATVs toward them and turning away at the last second, said Rick Hankins, postmaster for Vero Beach.

The teens have also been surrounding mail carriers and shouting at them, Hankins said.

Delivery won't resume until the problem is solved, according to the postmaster.

The Indian River County sheriff is telling deputies to arrest anyone riding an ATV on the public road.

Affected residents can move their mailboxes to a road several blocks from their homes or pick up their mail at the post office, postal officials said.