Five-Day Workweek Not Sitting Well With Members of Congress

While U.S. work productivity numbers continue to rise, many members of Congress are reluctant to join the fervor.

When Democrats took control of Congress after the November election, leaders promised to move to a five-day work week from what had been viewed as a lackadaisical three-day week in Washington. But The Politico now reports a bipartisan backlash is growing against Democratic leaders.

"We're cramming two days of work into five days," Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, told the newspaper. In addition to suggesting that Congress doesn't have enough to do during a five-day week, he said he'd prefer a three-week on, one-week off schedule.

"I'd come here and stay for two weekends," Simpson said.

For now, though, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi aren't budging, the paper reports. Leading into the elections, Democrats pointed to the easy three-day work schedule as one of their sore points with the Republican leaders, saying their counterparts had led one of the most ineffective legislative sessions.

"We'll look at it, but nothing's going to change this year," Reid said.

So far, however, Congress has yet to complete a five-day workweek, including days off for party retreats and a day off for the Bowl Championship Series college football final.

