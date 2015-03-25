First Lady Appears on Cooking Diva Rachael Ray's Show

Hey guys, don't worry about it. Even the man with his own rose garden forgets about Valentine's Day.

In a television interview broadcast Monday, first lady Laura Bush was asked how good President Bush is about remembering the romantic holiday.

"Not very good," she told daytime talk-show host Rachael Ray. "There's a White House florist, so they always send up flowers and he signs the card."

At least there's no chance the order will go to the wrong address.

"Last year, one of the gardeners at the White House — they're National Park employees — did a heart topiary for the president to give to me," the first lady said. "But, of course, the president didn't think of it. The gardener did."

The president certainly isn't shy about doting on his popular wife in public. In speeches around the country, he warms up the crowds by saying he married well. He says he is fortunate to have Laura Bush by his side — and lucky that she said yes when he proposed marriage.

As for plans this Valentine's Day, the first lady said she and her husband will "probably have a really romantic dinner."

Laura Bush also gave Ray, a celebrity chef, some personal glimpses of her life inside the White House.

The first lady said she loves to cook, but doesn't do it anymore.

She also said she exercises about three days a week at the White House gym with her sister-in-law, who drives in from nearby Virginia. They don't use iPods during the workouts, but they do crank a CD player.

What's playing? These days, a Luther Vandross tribute album, the first lady said.

The interview was taped on Feb. 1 and broadcast Monday to raise awareness about the dangers of heart disease to women and to promote healthy eating and exercise.

As part of the campaign, the first lady wore a red dress, the symbol for women's heart health. But it can also be a source of some red-faced embarrassment. Mrs. Bush had her share at the Kennedy Center Honors in December, when some other women showed up wearing the same red dress she had on.

"It was," she acknowledged, "a major fashion faux pas."