Fire Breaks Out in East London Industrial Area

A fire in east London sent a massive cloud of black smoke over the British capital Monday.

Fire crews were responding to the blaze in an industrial area of Stratford in east London, the London Fire Brigade said.

The site was a unused warehouse close to the construction site for the 2012 Olympics, Sky News reported. Eight engines responded to the alarm, the Fire Brigade said.

Click here for live video from Sky News.

Emma Brompton, who works for a film production company in Forest Gate, told Sky she and work colleagues had run into the street.

"From our production office it's blackened the sky. There are a few sirens going off. It's blackened the sky. All you can see are the plumes of black smoke."

"We only know it's a fire," said a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman. "There's nothing to suggest anything else at the moment."

London Ambulance said there were no reports of injuries.

The fire is not believed to be terror-related, according to Scotland Yard officials.

Sky News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.