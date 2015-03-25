Fever Temporarily Unlocks Autism's Grip on Children, May Lead to New Treatments, Researchers Say

Fever appears to temporarily halt the hold autism has a children, a finding that could lead to future treatments for the condition.

A new study, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics, said fever appears to restore nerve cell communications in regions of the autistic brain, restoring a child's ability to interact and socialize.

Researchers studied 30 autistic children ages 2 through 18, who were observed during and after a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

More than 80 percent study participants showed some improvements in behavior and 30 percent had dramatic improvements during a fever. The observed improvements included longer concentration spans, more talking, improved eye contact, and better overall relations with adults and other children, the researchers said.

Study author Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, a pediatric neurologist at Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, said the research may lead to a treatment that would reconnect the autistic brain.