Feds OK Plan to Rid Alaska's Rat Island of Rats

A federal agency is moving forward with a plan to rid Rat Island of Norway rats.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has determined that the project will not have any significant impacts requiring further environmental analysis.

Rat Island in the Aleutian Island chain is infested with Norway rats.

The project to get rid of the rats is the first whole-island rat eradication in Alaska. The rats arrived on the uninhabited island from a shipwreck in the late 1700s.

The agency says public comment on the program has been overwhelmingly positive. The project hopes to restore seabirds and native vegetation to the island by getting rid of the rats.