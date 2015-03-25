FDA: Tainted Cantaloupes Sicken 50 in 16 States

People should throw away cantaloupes from a Honduran manufacturer believed to be linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Saturday for melons from Agropecuaria Montelibano. Grocers are advised to remove from their stock any cantaloupes from this company. People should check with stores to see if recently purchased cantaloupes came from Honduras.

So far, 50 people have become sickened in 16 states and nine have become ill in Canada after eating the cantaloupes. No deaths have been reported, although 14 people have been hospitalized, the FDA said.

The government also is seeking to detain all cantaloupes shipped to the United States by Agropecuaria Montelibano.

The FDA said it was taking this step while it continues to investigate the outbreak with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states.

Symptoms of foodborne salmonella infection include nausea, vomiting, fever, diarrhea as well as abdominal cramps. The 16 states which have reported illnesses are Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.