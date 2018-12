Fast Facts: Major Quakes in 2005

The following is a list of the 10 largest earthquakes, in terms of magnitude, thus far in 2005:

1) March 28 — Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; Magnitude 8.7; 1313 People killed.

2) June 13 —Tarapaca, Chile; Magnitude 7.8; 11 People killed.

3) September 9 — New Ireland Region, Papua New Guinea; Magnitude 7.7

4) October 8 — Pakistan; Magnitude 7.6; Death toll unknown

5) September 26 — Northern Peru; Magnitude 7.5; 5 People killed.

6) July 24 — Nicobar Islands, India; Magnitude 7.3

7) June 15 — Off Coast of Northern California; Magnitude 7.2

8) August 16 — Off Coast of Honshu, Japan; Magnitude 7.2

9) February 5 — Celebes Sea; Magnitude 7.1; One person killed.

10) March 2 — Banda Sea; Magnitude 7.1

Other notable earthquakes this year:

February 22 — Central Iran; Magnitude 6.4; 612 People killed.

March 20 — Kyushu, Japan; Magnitude 6.6; One person killed.

Source: United States Geological Survey