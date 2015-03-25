Fast Facts: Bob Hope's Films
Feature films with Bob Hope:
• The Big Broadcast of 1938, 1938
• College Swing, 1938
• Give Me a Sailor, 1938
• Thanks for the Memory, 1938
• Never Say Die, 1939
• Some Like It Hot, 1939
• The Cat and the Canary, 1939
• Road to Singapore, 1940
• The Ghostbreakers, 1940
• Caught in the Draft, 1941
• Nothing but the Truth, 1941
• Road to Zanzibar, 1941
• Louisiana Purchase, 1941
• My Favorite Blonde, 1942
• Road to Morocco, 1942
• Star-Spangled Rhythm, 1942
• They Got Me Covered, 1943
• Let's Face It, 1943
• The Princess and the Pirate, 1944
• Road to Utopia, 1945
• Monsieur Beaucaire, 1946
• My Favorite Brunette, 1947
• Where There's Life, 1947
• Road to Rio, 1948
• The Paleface, 1948
• Sorrowful Jones, 1949
• The Great Lover, 1949
• Fancy Pants, 1950
• The Lemon Drop Kid, 1951
• My Favorite Spy, 1951
• Son of Paleface, 1952
• Road to Bali, 1953
• Off Limits, 1953
• Here Come the Girls, 1953
• Casanova's Big Night, 1954
• The Seven Little Foys, 1955
• That Certain Feeling, 1956
• The Iron Petticoat, 1956
• Beau James, 1957
• Paris Holiday, 1958
• Alias Jesse James, 1959
• The Facts of Life, 1960
• Bachelor in Paradise, 1961
• Road to Hong Kong, 1962
• Critic's Choice, 1963
• Call Me Bwana, 1963
• A Global Affair, 1964
• I'll Take Sweden, 1965
• Boy Did I Get a Wrong Number, 1966
• Eight on the Lam, 1967
• The Private Navy of Sergeant O'Farrell, 1968
• How To Commit Marriage, 1969
• Cancel My Reservation, 1972
• The Muppet Movie, 1979
• Spies Like Us, 1985