story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Fast Facts: Bob Hope's Films

By | Associated Press

Feature films with Bob Hope:

The Big Broadcast of 1938, 1938

College Swing, 1938

Give Me a Sailor, 1938

Thanks for the Memory, 1938

Never Say Die, 1939

Some Like It Hot, 1939

The Cat and the Canary, 1939

Road to Singapore, 1940

The Ghostbreakers, 1940

Caught in the Draft, 1941

Nothing but the Truth, 1941

Road to Zanzibar, 1941

Louisiana Purchase, 1941

My Favorite Blonde, 1942

Road to Morocco, 1942

Star-Spangled Rhythm, 1942

They Got Me Covered, 1943

Let's Face It, 1943

The Princess and the Pirate, 1944

Road to Utopia, 1945

Monsieur Beaucaire, 1946

My Favorite Brunette, 1947

Where There's Life, 1947

Road to Rio, 1948

The Paleface, 1948

Sorrowful Jones, 1949

The Great Lover, 1949

Fancy Pants, 1950

The Lemon Drop Kid, 1951

My Favorite Spy, 1951

Son of Paleface, 1952

Road to Bali, 1953

Off Limits, 1953

Here Come the Girls, 1953

Casanova's Big Night, 1954

The Seven Little Foys, 1955

That Certain Feeling, 1956

The Iron Petticoat, 1956

Beau James, 1957

Paris Holiday, 1958

Alias Jesse James, 1959

The Facts of Life, 1960

Bachelor in Paradise, 1961

Road to Hong Kong, 1962

Critic's Choice, 1963

Call Me Bwana, 1963

A Global Affair, 1964

I'll Take Sweden, 1965

Boy Did I Get a Wrong Number, 1966

Eight on the Lam, 1967

The Private Navy of Sergeant O'Farrell, 1968

How To Commit Marriage, 1969

Cancel My Reservation, 1972

The Muppet Movie, 1979

Spies Like Us, 1985