Fast Facts: Bob Hope's Films

Feature films with Bob Hope:

• The Big Broadcast of 1938, 1938

• College Swing, 1938

• Give Me a Sailor, 1938

• Thanks for the Memory, 1938

• Never Say Die, 1939

• Some Like It Hot, 1939

• The Cat and the Canary, 1939

• Road to Singapore, 1940

• The Ghostbreakers, 1940

• Caught in the Draft, 1941

• Nothing but the Truth, 1941

• Road to Zanzibar, 1941

• Louisiana Purchase, 1941

• My Favorite Blonde, 1942

• Road to Morocco, 1942

• Star-Spangled Rhythm, 1942

• They Got Me Covered, 1943

• Let's Face It, 1943

• The Princess and the Pirate, 1944

• Road to Utopia, 1945

• Monsieur Beaucaire, 1946

• My Favorite Brunette, 1947

• Where There's Life, 1947

• Road to Rio, 1948

• The Paleface, 1948

• Sorrowful Jones, 1949

• The Great Lover, 1949

• Fancy Pants, 1950

• The Lemon Drop Kid, 1951

• My Favorite Spy, 1951

• Son of Paleface, 1952

• Road to Bali, 1953

• Off Limits, 1953

• Here Come the Girls, 1953

• Casanova's Big Night, 1954

• The Seven Little Foys, 1955

• That Certain Feeling, 1956

• The Iron Petticoat, 1956

• Beau James, 1957

• Paris Holiday, 1958

• Alias Jesse James, 1959

• The Facts of Life, 1960

• Bachelor in Paradise, 1961

• Road to Hong Kong, 1962

• Critic's Choice, 1963

• Call Me Bwana, 1963

• A Global Affair, 1964

• I'll Take Sweden, 1965

• Boy Did I Get a Wrong Number, 1966

• Eight on the Lam, 1967

• The Private Navy of Sergeant O'Farrell, 1968

• How To Commit Marriage, 1969

• Cancel My Reservation, 1972

• The Muppet Movie, 1979

• Spies Like Us, 1985