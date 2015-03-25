FARC Hostage Flown to Freedom in Colombia

The last known politician held hostage by Colombia's main leftist insurgency was airlifted to freedom Thursday after six years in captivity.

Provincial lawmaker Sigifredo Lopez was the sixth and latest hostage released this week by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in what the rebels said was a unilateral act aimed at starting talks on an exchange of hostages for imprisoned guerrillas.

But at a news conference, Lopez firmly blamed the FARC for the deaths of all 11 colleagues who were abducted with him in April 2002, although his comments shed little light on the confusing killings in 2007.

"My companions never deserved to die the way they did," the 45-year-old lawmaker told reporters in the provincial capital of Valle del Cauca. "The FARC massacred them on June 18, at 11:30 in the morning, of 2007."

The FARC said at the time only that the lawmakers died under confusing circumstances involving an unidentified military group, and that Lopez survived because he was being held in a different location. The Colombian government blamed the FARC for the deaths.

With Lopez's liberation, the FARC have released the last politician on a list of prominent hostages it published in October. The FARC says it still holds about 20 police and military officials.

International Red Cross spokesman Yves Heller confirmed that Lopez was handed over Thursday by the FARC to a humanitarian mission led by the Red Cross and an opposition senator.

Descending from a helicopter in the western city of Cali immediately after his liberation, a tearful Lopez embraced his wife, Patricia Nieto, and full-grown sons Lucas and Sergio.

Clad in a dark shirt and wearing a small wooden cross around his neck, Lopez lifted his right hand in triumph and wept. "I'm well, I'm well. Thank you," he told a cluster of reporters.

Previously this week, the FARC released three police officers, a soldier and the former governor of the southern state of Meta, Alan Jara.

Leftist intellectuals hope the goodwill gestures will prod the government to open a dialogue that might end the FARC's 45-year-old insurgency.

But President Alvaro Uribe has resisted. His U.S.-backed military has dealt the FARC a series of crippling blows in recent months.

Uribe has called the releases attention-grabbing antics staged by the rebels to deceive Colombians. He and foreign governments have urged the FARC to renounce kidnapping and free all its hostages.

Opposition Sen. Piedad Cordoba, who led the recovery missions, said earlier Thursday that she sent a message to a member of the FARC's top leadership asking for the rebels to soften their demands to help facilitate a prisoner exchange.

The wife of one of the dead lawmakers originally kidnapped with Lopez said there are mixed feelings about the latest hostage release.

"Not all the 12 have been able to return, only one," Consuelo Mesa told Caracol radio.

In July, Colombian military agents posing as members of a humanitarian mission spirited to safety U.S. captives Marc Gonsalves, Tom Howes and Keith Stansell, along with French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt.