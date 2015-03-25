Exploding Shell Caused Blast at Hezbollah Member's Home in Lebanon

A blast at a Hezbollah member's home in southern Lebanon was caused by an exploding shell and injured one person, Lebanon's army said Tuesday.

Monday's night's explosion occurred in the garage of the house, and several Lebanese security officials said initially that the building might have been used to store weapons. If true, that would be a violation of a U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

That prompted Israel's president, Shimon Peres, to warn that Hezbollah and what he said was its growing arsenal are turning Lebanon into a "powder keg" and standing in the way of peace between the two countries.

The U.N. resolution that ended the monthlong war called for the disarming of Hezbollah and for an international arms embargo against the militant group. Israel claims Hezbollah has tripled its arsenal since the war ended and that it possesses tens of thousands of rockets.

One senior security official initially said that one person was killed in Monday's explosion in the village of Tayr Filsay, near the southern port city of Tyre. Hezbollah and Lebanon's army, however, said no one was killed and that one person was wounded.

The Lebanese army statement gave no details about the circumstances of the blast or the kind of shell it said caused the explosion.

The U.N. mission and the Lebanese army were investigating. Hezbollah acknowledged the home belonged to one of its members, but would not give any other information.

Hezbollah legislator Hussein Haj Hassan said Israel was exaggerating the incident to "take advantage of it for political interests."

Michael Williams, the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon, told reporters in Beirut that the mission was concerned about the incident.

"We are keeping a close eye on this because of its relevance to (U.N.) Resolution 1701 while waiting for the outcome" of the investigation by U.N. peacekeepers and the Lebanese army, he said after meeting Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Williams was referring to the Security Council resolution that ended the 34-day Hezbollah-Israel war, which killed more than 1,200 Lebanese and 160 Israelis.