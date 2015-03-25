Exiled Tibetan Government: Death Toll in Protests Rises to 140

The Tibetan government in exile says the most recent death toll from the demonstrations in Tibet is about 140.

A press note released on the Web site of the government in exile in the northern Indian city of Dharmsala late Monday gives the names and details of 40 Tibetans killed since the protests started in the Tibetan capital March 10.

The statement says additional details have been difficult to obtain. But is says that about 140 Tibetans have been killed overall.