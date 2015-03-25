Exec Kills Self Over Rotten Dumplings

The head of a food company jumped to his death after a government investigation found that his company sold dumplings made with rotten ingredients, police said Monday.

A witness said he saw the man jump from a bridge in Seoul's Han River (search) on Sunday, a police official said. Police have yet to find the body but found his identification card and a recently written will.

He was identified in media reports only by his family name, Shin — the head of Vision Food (search), a dumpling company.

Last week, South Korea's Food and Drug Administration announced that at least 12 companies had been using rotten radishes in their frozen dumplings and ordered the dumplings pulled off the shelves.

The government has confiscated 20 tons of what the local press dubbed "garbage dumplings" (search).

No illness have been reported from the dumplings. But department stores have said that dumpling sales have dropped by up to 90 percent.