Ex-Employee Holds Couple Hostage in Former Boss' Home

Authorities say a 39-year-old woman went to a former employer's house in Leesburg and held him and his wife at gunpoint for half an hour.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says the Ashburn woman showed up at the home Saturday morning brandishing a gun.

The couple's daughter was also at home, but managed to escape to a neighbor's house and call police.

Authorities surrounded the residence and made contact with the woman. They eventually managed to take her into custody and recover the weapon. No one was injured.

The woman is being held at a local hospital, pending a mental evaluation.