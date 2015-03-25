Ex-Employee Charged in Bomb Threat at Florida TV Studio
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Petersburg man has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at a television studio where he used to work.
The American Option Network studio was evacuated Wednesday morning after called in a bomb threat. Police say all employees were evacuated and police traced the call to a former employee, 48-year-old Jeoffrey Bristow.
Police say he admitted to making the call. He was arrested and charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device. He's being held at the Pinellas County Jail with bail set at $10,000.
Bristow was a former studio employee who had recently been let go.
Bristow did not have a listed phone number. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.