Ex-Adviser to NFL Players Charged in Alleged Ponzi Scheme

A woman who once advised Michael Vick and several other NFL players on their finances was charged with stealing $3 million in a ponzi scheme.

Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment against Mary Wong of Omaha on Monday.

Prosecutors say Wong worked out of her home and purported to sell investments in luxury properties in Arizona, Tennessee and Michigan along with private jets and other investments.

Prosecutors say Wong used the money she raised to support her other businesses and her own lavish lifestyle.

Three NFL players who played for the University of Nebraska were partners in one corporation Wong ran although she also ran her own investment business.

Vick sued Wong in January seeking to recover at least $2 million from her.