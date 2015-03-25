Eve Arrested on Suspected DUI After Crashing Her Car

Rapper-actress Eve was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence after she crashed a Maserati in Hollywood early Thursday.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard, said police Officer Martha Garcia. Eve, whose full name is Eve Jeffers, submitted to testing to determine her blood alcohol level, but the results weren't immediately available, Garcia said.

Eve was booked on misdemeanor drunken driving and posted $30,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court May 17.

A phone message left for her attorney, Matthew Johnson, wasn't immediately returned. Publicist Amanda Silverman said she had no immediate comment.

Eve broke into hip-hop as a protege of gangsta rap pioneerDr. Dre. She won a Grammy Award for the single "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" with Gwen Stefani.

Her screen credits include "XXX," "Barbershop" and its sequel. She also had her own self-titled sitcom on UPN.