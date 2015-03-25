'Evangelists' Accused of Stealing From Tenn. Homes

Police in Nashville said two young burglars covered their intent by talking religion. Police arrested a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old and charged them with aggravated burglary. The Tennessean reported the teens were going through a neighborhood, knocking on doors while carrying church bulletins.

Police said if someone answered the door, one of the youths would talk about religion. If no one was home, the residence was burglarized.

But police said three homes in the area were burglarized, with electronic equipment stolen.

Authorities said they recovered stolen goods from a car the suspects were driving.