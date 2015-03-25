EU Receives Iranian Response to Nuclear Incentives

DEVELOPING: The office of the EU's foreign policy chief says it has received Iran's response to incentives aimed at defusing a dispute over the country's nuclear program.

An EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because the response has not yet been analyzed, told the Associated Press the letter was delivered to Javier Solana by the Iranians on Tuesday.

He did not comment on its content, but said it would be analyzed by Solana and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany, who had come up with the package aimed at getting Iran to halt sensitive atomic activity.

