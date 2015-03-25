EU Agrees to Impose New Financial Sanctions on Iran

A British official says European Union nations have agreed in principle to freeze the assets of Iran's largest bank.

Prime Minister Gordon Brown's spokesman, Michael Ellam, said Monday an agreement is in place over the assets of Bank Melli.

Ellam has said following talks in London between Brown and President Bush that all EU member states had agreed they should freeze the bank's assets.

Foreign ministers were meeting in Luxembourg on Monday and Iran was high on the agenda. European Union officials could not immediately confirm the plans.