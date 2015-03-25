Eminem's Wife Files Response to Divorce Request

Eminem's wife, Kim Mathers, has filed a response to the rap superstar's divorce request, asking for financial support, attorney fees and joint custody of the couple's 10-year-old daughter.

Her lawyer, Michael J. Smith, filed the counter-complaint last Wednesday in Macomb County Circuit Court. The filing shed no light on why the couple are divorcing, the Detroit Free Press reported on its Web site Tuesday.

She asks for Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, to pay the mortgage, insurance and utilities for the couple's Clinton Township home. She also seeks physical custody of their daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, and child support.

Eminem, 33, filed divorce papers April 5, less than three months after they remarried.

The couple were married in Rochester on Jan. 14, a month after they announced they were getting back together. Their first marriage ended in 2001.