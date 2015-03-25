Elton John Wants to Make Hip Hop Album

Goodbye yellow brick road, hello hip hop.

Elton John tells Rolling Stone magazine that he wants to record a hip-hop album with Grammy-winning producer Dr. Dre.

"I want to work with Pharrell, Timbaland, Snoop, Kanye, Eminem and just see what happens," John says in the Sept. 7 issue. "It may be a disaster, it could be fantastic, but you don't know until you try."

The 59-year-old says he is a fan of Blackstreet's "No Diggity" and Tupac Shakur's "California Love."

"I want to bring my songs and melodies to hip-hop beats," John says. "I love these beats, but I have no idea how to get them."

John performed Eminem's song "Stan" with the rapper during the 2001 Grammy awards.

John's new album, "The Captain and the Kid," is due in September.

