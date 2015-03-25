Ellen Pompeo: Celebrities 'Who Are Rich and Famous for Nothing' Set Bad Example

Ellen Pompeo says Hollywood socialites "who are rich and famous for nothing" set a bad example.

"I just think the media should take this country in a different direction," the 37-year-old actress tells the new issue of Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, on newsstands Aug. 15.

"We're so focused on the wrong things. We're teaching young girls that this is what they should be focusing on: rich and famous girls who are rich and famous for nothing."

In an apparent reference to coverage of Paris Hilton and her ilk, Pompeo says: "What are we doing to this younger generation? It's not very responsible."

Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," also calls the media "irresponsible" for ongoing speculation that she has an eating disorder.

"I just worry about the girls who look up to me -- I don't want them to think I starve myself or don't eat, and that to be like me that's what they have to do," explains the actress, who says she is naturally slender.

Pompeo, who is engaged to record producer Chris Ivery, says they haven't yet set a wedding date. They became engaged in November, after dating for three years.

"I swear we're going to get married at sometime," she says. "We're just trying to fit it all in. It won't be a big ceremony -- we want one thing to ourselves."

Does she see children in her future?

"I do," she says. "With the show, I just don't know if it's entirely fair to myself and to everybody else right now. We'll see what happens."