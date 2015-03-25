Easter Basket Recall Announced in Florida

Now that the Easter baskets have been opened, parents and children should be mindful of warnings about certain children’s products, according to a Florida newspaper.

Watchdog group Consumers Union have cautioned against the eating of Italian-made Kinder Surprise Eggs, hollow chocolate eggs that contain small toys, according to the Florida Sun-Sentinel. The eggs were banned in the U.S. in 1997 but still make it to stores through gourmet sweet shops, candy merchants and ethnic importers.

In addition, Consumers Union has declared a voluntary recall of about 8,500 Disney plush Easter baskets, whose small ribbons and beads could be considered a choking hazard for small children. The baskets, which are manufactured by Gemmy Industries, are pink and purple plush and themed after the Disney Princesses.

For more information on the basket recall, log on to www.gemmy.com.

Consumers who have purchased Kinder eggs or see them for sale at a local or online store, may notify the Consumer Product Safety Commission at www.cpsc.gov or call its recall hotline, 1-800-638-2772.