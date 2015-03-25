Dulles International Airport to Try Self-Service Customs Kiosk

Travelers who love going abroad — but hate the tedious customs process — soon might be able to avoid customs altogether.

Dulles International Airport has been selected for a pilot program that will let U.S. citizens and others who qualify check themselves through customs at a self-service kiosk.

Enrollees would pay a yearly fee of $100, go through a background check and then take a biometrics test to get through the process.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the goal is to accelerate the customs process, which can be plagued by long lines and delays.

If successful, the international registered traveler program could be expanded nationwide.

A similar domestic program called "CLEAR" also is being tried out at Dulles and at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.