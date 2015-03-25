Donald Trump Woos Alleged Spitzer Call Girl for New Reality Show

Donald Trump would love to feature Spitzer scandal call girl Ashley Alexandra Dupre in his latest reality show, the New York Daily News reports.

In the show, a modern version of "My Fair Lady," "bad" girls are sent to a charm school, where they undergo a strict course on debutante manners.

A production source told the News that "My Fair Lady" reached out to Dupre on Thursday, but has yet to hear back from her. Trump told the News that he would love to get the chance to class up Dupre in front of a national audience.

"She is an interesting candidate, very interesting," the "Celebrity Apprentice" star said at the TV show's finale party.

Meanwhile, Trump can't wait for Heather Mills to judge his Miss USA pageant next week.

"I think she is very competent. She has $100 million in the bank. She has been through a lot, and I give her a lot of credit. An amazing amount of credit. And Heather Mills — how can you say anything bad about her?"

