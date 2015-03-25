Don Imus: Tom Brokaw 'Not the Most Courageous Person'

Don Imus had some not-so-kind words for Tom Brokaw on his radio show on Wednesday.

"He [Brokaw] is not the most courageous person I've ever met in my life," Imus told his listeners. "He's not the guy I'd want to be in a foxhole with."

In a Dec. 11 interview, Brokaw, who was a frequent guest on Imus' WFAN show, told The Seattle Times he thought Imus "should have been fired" for referring to players on the Rutgers women's basketball team as "nappy-headed hos."

This week, the shock jock struck back at the NBC newsman during an interview with Forbes columnist James Brady, the former editor of the New York Post's Page Six column and author of "Why Marines Fight."

The conversation turned to a recent Brady column that questioned why Brokaw used so many researchers and fellow journalists to write his own books. Brokaw had the help of at least a dozen collaborators on his latest, "Boom! Voices of the Sixties: Personal Reflections on the '60s and Today."

