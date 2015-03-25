Dogs Make Man No Longer a Moose

When Mike Ehorn joined a club he really liked, he decided to nominate his buddies. And that's when the trouble began.

“You know, you join a civic organization, and you donate your time and your money, and all of a sudden you're a criminal because you tried to sign up a dog as a member,” the truck driver from DeKalb, Ill., told the Daily Chronicle. “I had no clue this was going to snowball to this effect.”

Turns out the Loyal Order of Moose just wasn't ready to accept Wheezer, Ehorn's 7-pound pet.

“Everybody on the board knew Wheezer was a Chihuahua,” he said. “They had seen him and known him for a couple of years, but they went along, submitted [the application last year] to Moose International, and we got a card.”

But someone at the DeKalb club didn't find the joke to be very funny. They complained to Moose International HQ and Wheezer had to send back his membership card.

Ehorn, though, wasn't one to let sleeping dogs lie. A few weeks later, he nominated another dog for membership.

That's when things got ugly.

“...[D]ue to your intentional violations and complete disrespect of our General Laws, and because of your insubordinate conduct ... you are expelled from the Order and prohibited from going on the property of any Moose lodge as a purported guest or otherwise,” an e-mail to Ehorn read. “If you do so, you are subject to being arrested for trespassing.”

Looks like Ehorn will remain in the Moose's doghouse for some time to come.

North to the Future ... of Nudist Travel

Get ready! The nudists are coming.

A gaggle of naked British tourists are heading to Juneau, Ala., this July to check out the glaciers, the Times of London reports.

Sales for naturalist cruises are on the rise, the paper says, with people paying big bucks to strip down to nothing but their birthday suits.

Jim Bailey, the owner of Castaways Travel in Spring, Texas, says that bookings by British nudists have gone up 50 percent since 2001. He sold 3,000 berths last year.

The naturalists say that the cruises are not for wife-swapping, as some might believe, and that most of the people tend to be in the 45- to 55-year-old range.

"Interestingly, you cannot spot what country people are likely to be from by the way they look or act naked,” said Peter Englert, a 71-year-old nudist from the south of England. “Once people are not wearing clothes, they act in pretty much the same way in terms of how relaxed they feel. There is no hiding behind the sun lounger.”

And for the Alaska-bound travelers, no hiding from the goose bumps either.

Columbo Would Follow the Smell

BERLIN (AP) — Something fishy is going on in the tiny Bavarian town of Unterheckenhofen.

Sometime over the past few days, a thief — or thieves — copped 350 carp from a breeder's pond, worth an estimated $1,325, regional police spokesman Peter Grimm said Monday.

The breeder of the carp — a sought-after delicacy in Germany — reported his fish missing, but police said it was not possible to determine whether they were all stolen at once, or whether someone had been stealing by the easily accessible pond to filch the fish gradually.

The thief seemed to know his or her carp — all those taken were fully mature and ready for the dinner table.

The profile that police have to work with at the moment would seem to be a fishmonger with an unexpected surfeit of the bony fish for sale before the holidays.

"It could be that someone wanted to accommodate additional customers before Easter," Grimm hypothesized.

A Picture-Perfect Ending

MENASHA, Wis. (AP) — When their photographer's camera was stolen shortly after they exchanged vows, Karen and Tory Nordlinder figured they'd never have keepsakes of their wedding day.

This week, they got a pleasant surprise when the camera turned up in a vacant lot near a lake, a year after it disappeared.

The lot's owner, Leslie Mason, said that her son was cutting down trees and spotted the camera. Inside was contact information for the photographer, Charles Boesen, Mason said.

When he got it back, Boesen plugged the camera's memory card into his computer and the photos appeared instantly.

"My reaction, I almost cried," Boesen said. "I'm thinking, this bride is going to be so overjoyed when she finds out."

"There's no telling how long that camera was down here," he said. "What's amazing is how those pictures survived the elements — the rain, the snow, the freezing temperatures, right alongside the lake."

Karen Nordlinder said she couldn't express how happy she was to see the photos.

"We just thought, 'Oh well, we've got our memories,'" she said. "This is just something I never thought we'd see. Ever."

Oh Mr. Sununu, You Had Us at Mud Slinging

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — Former White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu has a new title — hog wrangler.

Sununu and his wife, Nancy, recently were named to the honorary post of Hampton Falls' hog reeve, complete with a swearing-in ceremony and a badge. The post, which dates back to the 1700s, means the couple are responsible for rounding up any loose pigs in town.

The title is usually given to an unsuspecting newcomer each year. The Sununus recently moved from Salem to Hampton Falls to be closer to relatives.

"Somebody had warned us," Sununu said. "We had some friends who had come to town earlier."

He was New Hampshire governor for three terms in the 1980s and chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1991, and now he is taking his new job in stride.

"It's one of the great honors," Sununu said. "We got a badge and everything. If you need any hogs rounded up, call me."

Compiled by FOXNews.com's Sara Bonisteel.

