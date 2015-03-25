Dog Finds Child's Foot Buried in Alabama Community

Police say a dog in northwest Alabama dug up a child's severed foot — and an investigation is under way to find the child.

Chris Hargett, the police chief of Russelville, Ala., said Monday that his officers got a weekend call from an area resident who says the foot was dragged up by a dog.

Hargett says an orthopedic surgeon confirmed that the foot belonged to a child and now a search has been launched in hopes of finding other remains.

So far, Hargett says, search teams have had no success as they used sniffing dogs Sunday to comb areas near the northwest Alabama community. They plan to resume the search Tuesday, hoping any scent from decomposing remains may be stronger by then.

Police are also checking for any reports of missing children.