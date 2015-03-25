Diane Lane, Josh Brolin Marry in Secrecy

Diane Lane (search) and Josh Brolin (search) are married, but their publicist is under orders not to say when, where or how. Spokeswoman Kelly Bush confirmed the nuptials but said her clients banned her from saying anything else besides "they're hitched."

Lane, 39, the star of "Unfaithful" and "Under the Tuscan Sun," had been engaged to Brolin, 36, since August 2002.

Lane told AP Radio at that time that Brolin, the star of the short-lived TV series "Mister Sterling," got down on one knee and popped the question on the Fourth of July.

"It was early, early, early, early in the morning. Like dawn," Lane said. "I had no idea what was coming."

Brolin is the son of actor James Brolin and stepson of Barbra Streisand.