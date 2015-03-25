Desperately Seeking Susan Smith

Posting an online personal has become a popular way to meet a date, and now one notorious lady is looking for a pen pal who shares her interests: rainbows, waterfalls, Mickey Mouse.

Susan Smith (search), serving a life sentence in South Carolina for the murder of her two sons, has joined the lovelorn masses seeking a soul mate in cyberspace. Those interested in a "sensitive, caring, and kind-hearted" incarcerated Christian can e-mail or write Smith at the listed address.

Her personal ad has been posted on The Smoking Gun Web site.

Smith says she enjoys reading, so the mail should keep her happy while she spends life in jail for the 1994 murder of sons Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months.

The 31-year-old inmate wants to hear from those willing to forgive her for pushing a car containing sleeping children into a lake, placing blame on an imaginary black man and crying for the American public to help search for the victims.

"I hope to receive letters from those who are not judgmental, and who are sincere," she explains in the personal.

Sure, she has some baggage, but she says she "will always hurt for the pain I've caused so many, especially my children."

And you thought finding a fun date was difficult.