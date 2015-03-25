Deputies: Arizona Man Pimped Teen Bride in Porn Sex Ring

Sheriff's deputies in Ash Fork say a 51-year-old man married a teenage girl and then invited other men to have sex with her while he took photographs.

Donald Leacock has been indicted on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Coconino County Sheriff's spokesman Jerry Blair says deputies were called to a home in the town west of Williams in late February by a 14-year-old girl who wanted them to stand by while she moved out of Leacock's house.

The girl told deputies that Leacock had fondled her and taken nude pictures and that he lived with his 16-year-old wife.

Blair says detectives believe Leacock would post photos of his wife on the Internet and then invite other men to have sex with her. One of those men has been arrested and others are being sought.