Philadelphia (search) has edged out Detroit for the title of America's most depressed city.

Philadelphia slumped to 101st, the last place, in a survey by Men's Health magazine, just below Detroit, St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri. America's least depressed city dwellers, according to the survey, live in Laredo, Texas. That state has two other cities, El Paso and Corpus Christi, in the top four.

The survey, published on the Men's Health website, assessed sales of anti-depressant drugs, suicide rates and the number of days residents reported being depressed in statistics collated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Depressed cities: what's the worst one?

A sample of their responses:

Montgomery, Alabama gets my vote! Of the six months I lived there, most of the folks I met had frumpy faces. Lucky most of those folks had two faces, so they had that second opportunity for a smile.

Have a happy!

Jim K.

Atlanta, GA

I work in a museum and get to meet people from all over the country on a regular basis. The people from Charleston, S.C. are the friendliest and most courteous of all. I have been there and that reinforces my feelings; subsequently the entire state of South Carolina has very pleasant people. I would rate the state of Alabama a very close second.

The worst is New York City with Philadelphia a close second. These people do not smile very often and do not radiate friendliness.

Paul M.

Jeffersonville, IN

I was born and raised in Sioux Falls, SD. There is nothing like it. Very safe, affordable, no state taxes, nice people, relaxed, good schools, easy pace, good folk. I miss it!

John F.

Omaha, NE

We are in the military and have been to a lot of cities. I am from Des Moines and we are retiring in Wichita Falls, Texas. They are all very friendly and willing to help and very accepting to the military community. Not going back to Des Moines.

Lynn B.

I grew up in Cleveland and would give it a "C" not an "F."

Best: Boston and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (very friendly "little" town feel in a big city atmosphere)

Worst: Phily and Baltimore -- both more crime laden and depressing than New York City!

Allison C.

Amherst, MA

Having just moved to Philly from a quaint little town in the Georgia mountains, I can say without hesitation that Philadelphia is the most depressing place on earth. I'm going to go cry now.

Jon M.

Philadelphia, PA

Toledo, Ohio is easily the worst place I have ever lived. It looks and feels like Dresden after the bombing. I say that when I die I don't have to spend eternity in Hell because I spent a year in Toledo.

Providence, Rhode Island is the best city I ever lived in. It's big enough to

have plenty to do, but small enough to be friendly and livable. The east side of Providence is a beautiful place.

Mike F.

E. Northport, NY

The most depressing city I've ever been to is Little Rock, Arkansas. The most cheerful is, without a doubt, Charleston, South Carolina. Steve, just like your home town, people wave to those they do not know AND local men still tip their hats to ladies they pass on the street!

Teresa

FL

Tampa! Wave at someone in Tampa, you get the finger, a dirty look or some colorful expletive. I think people in New York are nicer than people in this city.

Dawn S.

Tampa, FL

What do you think? Send your comments to friends@foxnews.com

Note: The views and opinions expressed on this page do not necessarily reflect those of FOX News, or its subsidiaries