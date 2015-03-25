Dems Fail to Register Convention Bounce

John Kerry (search) either gained a slight bump in his standing with voters or didn't move at all following the Democratic National Convention (search), according to polls taken after he accepted the party's nomination for president.

A Newsweek poll taken Thursday and Friday gave Kerry and running mate John Edwards (search) a narrow lead, 49 percent to 42 percent for President Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney (search) and 3 percent for independent Ralph Nader and Peter Camejo. Kerry-Edwards and Bush-Cheney were essentially tied in a Newsweek poll in early July — 47 percent taken after Kerry's Thursday night speech showed little or no movement for the Democrat.

— A USA Today-Gallup poll released Sunday found Bush and Cheney slightly ahead among likely voters in a three-way matchup, 50 percent to 46 percent for Kerry-Edwards and 2 percent for Nader-Camejo. The two major tickets were tied among registered voters in a three-way race.

— A CBS News poll released Monday found the Democratic ticket slightly ahead of Bush-Cheney, 48 percent to 43 percent with Nader at 3 percent. The three-way race in early July was tied with Kerry-Edwards at 45 percent, Bush-Cheney at 43 percent and Nader-Camejo at 5 percent.

The Newsweek poll of 1,010 registered voters was taken Thursday and Friday and the CBS poll of 881 registered voters was taken Friday Saturday and Sunday. Both had margins of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The USA Today-Gallup poll of 763 registered voters was taken Friday and Saturday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.