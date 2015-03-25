Dell Warns on Profit Outlook

Shares of Dell Inc. (DELL) plummeted Friday to nearly a five-year low after the world's largest computer maker lowered its fiscal second-quarter earnings outlook below Wall Street's estimates, due mainly to aggressive price cuts in a slowing worldwide commercial market.

Dell's shares plunged $2.80, or 13 percent, to $19.30 in early trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Click here to visit FOXBusiness.com's Investing page.

The company said it expects second-quarter earnings between 21 cents and 23 cents per share on sales of about $14 billion.

Analysts, on average, had been looking for earnings of 32 cents per share on sales of $14.23 billion, according to a poll by Thomson Financial.

Dell said it will post its financial results for the second quarter on Aug. 17.

Click here to visit FOXBusiness.com's Investing page.