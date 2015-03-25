Debra Lafave to Be Released From House Arrest Early

Teacher-turned-sex-offender Debra Lafave will get to spend her final three months of house arrest on probation instead.

A judge ordered Tuesday that the 27-year-old former middle school teacher be released from house arrest on July 11. She'll serve straight probation instead, which is less restrictive and doesn't require her to wear a monitoring bracelet.

Click here for photos of Lafave

She was sentenced in November 2005 to three years' house arrest and seven years of probation for having sex with a 14-year-old student.

In January, it was determined that Lafave violated her probation by having contact with an underage female co-worker at a restaurant where she worked, but it wasn't sufficient enough to put her back into jail.

Prosecutor Mike Sinacore objects to Tuesday's decision. He says the victim's family objects, too.

Click here for more from MyFOXTampaBay.com.