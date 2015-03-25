Dan Quayle Leaves John Mellencamp Concert After Bush Comment

Don't expect Dan Quayle to attend another John Mellencamp concert.

The former vice president, miffed about a comment made by Mellencamp about Pres. Bush's administration, walked out of the singer's July 14 show at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Casino in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Mellencamp, unaware that Quayle was in the audience, introduced the song "Walk Tall" by saying, "This next one is for all the poor people who've been ignored by the current administration."

Quayle, who was in town for a celebrity gold tournament, then made his exit, deciding "enough was enough," his spokesman, Craig Whitney, told the Los Angeles Times for Friday's edition. "He wasn't going to sit there and listen to this."

Mellencamp, however, said he had no regrets.

"I still feel there are many people left behind by this administration," he said in a statement to the Times. "Not talking about problems doesn't make them go away. It's kind of telling that he chose to walk out as I was doing a song about tolerance."

On Friday, Mellencamp's spokesman, Bob Merlis, said the singer did not want to exploit the incident by speaking further about it.