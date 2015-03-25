Cruise: I Ignore Criticism of My Personal Life

Tom Cruise whipped off his sunglasses with flair and flashed a winning smile as he greeted a hotel ballroom packed with journalists in Mexico's capital.

His mission: to promote his new film, "Mission: Impossible III," which opens in theaters Friday.

"We really wanted a story that's going to leave the audience feeling emboldened and empowered when they leave the theater," the 43-year-old actor said Monday.

His fiancee, 27-year-old Katie Holmes, gave birth last month in Los Angeles to the couple's first child, a daughter named Suri.

"The hours go by so quickly as I just stare at her," Cruise said of spending time with his newborn.

When a reporter asked about a widely circulated comment Cruise made in an interview with GQ magazine about eating his child's placenta, Cruise laughed and said, "That's ridiculous."

He later said he doesn't pay attention to media reports that criticize his personal life.

When he was done fielding questions, Cruise came down from the stage and mingled with journalists. At one point he produced a small digital camera and snapped some pictures of those jockeying for position to photograph him.

Cruise starred in 1996's "Mission: Impossible," directed by Brian De Palma, and 2000's "Mission: Impossible II," directed by John Woo.

This latest installment was directed by J.J. Abrams, creator of the TV series "Lost" and "Alias."

"He's a sensational filmmaker. I wanted a J.J. Abrams' `Mission: Impossible,'" Cruise said.