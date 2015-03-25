Crew Member Killed on Set of New Batman Film

A crew member died Monday in a crash on the set of the newest Batman film outside London.

Warner Bros. said the special effects technician was killed when a truck carrying a camera platform crashed into a tree outside London. The truck had been following a stunt vehicle believed to have been the Batmobile, according to Sky News.

The studio said the accident happened during a test run at a racetrack and that filming was not taking place at the time. No actors were involved in the accident.

"Warner Bros. Pictures and the entire cast and crew of 'The Dark Knight' are deeply saddened by this tragedy and their hearts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased," a Warner Bros. spokeswoman told Sky News.

The film, "The Dark Knight," stars Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as The Joker. It's slated for release next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.