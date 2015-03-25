Craig to Pen Book Detailing Bathroom Incident at Airport

Outgoing Sen. Larry Craig revealed to a local news channel Tuesday night that he is writing a book on energy, but plans to discuss some of his scandal-ridden past year in office.

Craig, 62, told NewsChannel 7 that he wants to set the record straight for Idahoans.

"There will be a bit of what's happened in the last year, and the way it evolved," Craig said. "I think that's important for Idaho and those outside Idaho who are interested to know."

Craig said he hopes the book will be in stores next year.

Last summer, Craig was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after allegedly trying to solicit gay sex from an undercover officer in a bathroom stall. He pleaded to a misdemeanor but then unsuccessfully tried to vacate his plea after the news became public. He also made a deal with Republican leaders to retire at the end of his Senate term in January 2009.

Asked about future endeavors Craig said he is mulling over a number of opportunities for his post-Senate career, and he won't go into retirement.

Craig also reiterated his earlier support for Lt. Gov. Jim Risch to replace him.

