Cops: Seattle Woman Claims David Copperfield Raped Her

A Seattle woman has made a rape claim against magician David Copperfield, law enforcement sources tell FOX News.

The woman told Seattle police the magician raped her while she was in the Bahamas, sources said. Because the alleged incident happened abroad and the woman did not report it until she returned to the United States, Seattle authorities turned over the case to the FBI.

On Thursday, FBI officials raided a Las Vegas warehouse used by Copperfield. Seattle FBI agent Robbie Burroughs said Thursday the case was related to one in Washington.

"The investigation is related to a Seattle case. The Seattle case is pending and that means we can't say anything about it," Burroughs said.

Copperfield has been contacted by law enforcement authorities and the FBI has conducted an investigation in Las Vegas, where the magician regularly performs, his lawyer and the FBI confirmed.

Copperfield's Las Vegas attorney, David Chesnoff, refused to give specifics about the charge. "If in fact those are the allegations, unfortunately false allegations are all too often made against famous individuals," Chesnoff said. "But we are confident the investigation will conclude favorably."

He continued: "We are in touch with the investigators and are respecting the confidentiality of the investigation."

Copperfield has a warehouse in Las Vegas that he has dubbed the International Museum & Library of the Conjuring Arts. He apparently stores tricks and memorabilia from around the world at the warehouse.

"I can confirm that there's investigative activity at the warehouse," FBI special agent David Staretz, spokesman for the Las Vegas office, said. Staretz would not elaborate.

KLAS-TV reported that an FBI raid with 12 agents took place Wednesday at Copperfield's warehouse.

Copperfield, 51, has been a longtime performer at the Hollywood Theater at the MGM Grand casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, where he has performed in six- to eight-week stints several times a year, said MGM Mirage Inc. spokeswoman Yvette Monet.

Monet said Copperfield performed two shows Wednesday night, which were at the end of his most recent run. Monet said Copperfield next was scheduled to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia.