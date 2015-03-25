Cops Say Florida Mom Duct-Taped Her Children, Left Them at Home All Day

A woman accused of duct-taping her two children together and leaving them home alone all day was arrested on child abuse charges, the sheriff's office said.

Agla Nadia Vincent, 25, was arrested following a seven-month investigation into whether she left her two boys, then aged 2 and 3, taped to each other while she went to work, said Lt. Annie Smith of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Vincent was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond, the Florida Times-Union reported for Wednesday's editions.

She was a four-year naval officer and had worked at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station before completing her service and being discharged in August, naval base spokesman Rick Cruz said.

In March, a witness heard the children crying through an open window and police. When military police arrived Vincent told them her children were not home, but they found the children taped in a bedroom with feces and cereal scattered on play mats on the floor, a sheriff's office said.

Her children were taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children & Families and she was free pending an investigation.

An officer who arrested Vincent on Monday said she denied leaving the children home alone all day.

It was not immediately clear if Vincent had an attorney.