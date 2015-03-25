Cops Nab Fugitive Wanted in Teen's Murder

Jesse James Hollywood (search), a fugitive wanted in the August 2000 kidnapping and slaying of a 15-year-old boy, has been captured, authorities said Wednesday.

Sheriff Jim Anderson was scheduled to release details of the apprehension Thursday morning, according to a recorded message released Wednesday by the San Barbara County Sheriff's Department. FBI (search) sources also told The Associated Press that Hollywood has been taken into custody.

Further details were not immediately available.

Hollywood was an alleged drug dealer who orchestrated a plot to kidnap and kill 15-year-old Nick Markowitz (search) because of bad blood with Markowitz's half brother. The brother, one of Hollywood's dealers, owed him about $1,200 for drugs and tried to turn him in for insurance fraud of $35,000, prosecutors said.

Markowitz was abducted by Hollywood and his cohorts in the San Fernando Valley, held for a few days and then taken to a forest near Santa Barbara where he was shot nine times and buried in a shallow grave, authorities said. Four people were convicted of kidnapping or murder.