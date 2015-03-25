Contest Offers $100 Raffle Drawing for Chance to Win $1M Dream Home

A million-dollar home complete with high-end appliances, cathedral ceilings and other perks is up for grabs in a $100 raffle ticket drawing.

Proceeds from the raffle for the two-story house, about 40 minutes northwest of Orlando, will go to charity. Sons of Toil, a nonprofit organization, builds high-end homes and sells them for charity.

Organizers hope to raise enough money from the raffle of the home, in Lake County, Fla., to pay for the construction of the house and fund charity programs.

"All we need to do is just raise funds," Michael Artimovich, Sons of Toil president, told myFOXOrlando. "The more we raise, the more we can help."

The home took crews three years to build. It includes a high-end kitchen with hand-painted tile from Spain and a spa bathroom complete with travertine tile.

The contest also offers other prizes, including a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 4x4 truck and cash prizes.

The raffle drawing is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2008.

