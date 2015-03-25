Confirmed Staph Infection at Connecticut Public School: Letter to Parents

Dear Students and Parents,

In our mission to maintain the health and welfare of all members of Weston High School, we are proactive in addressing concerns. Our purpose in providing you with accurate information is precaution and prevention, not alarm.

While we cannot confirm the origin of the infection, we do know that we have one confirmed case of community acquired MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus) and one unconfirmed case awaiting culture results.

We are notifying everyone in the event that there are other possible cases; we are assessing the situation to help limit the spread of this potentially contagious infection. We have been in contact with the districts medical advisor Dr. L. Marks, with the Westport Weston Health District and with the Connecticut State Department of Health to review precautionary procedures. Please be assured that we are following the guidelines from the CDC for infectious diseases. We are asking parents to discuss this issue with their children.

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus is a type of staph that is resistant to certain antibiotics. MRSA infections in the community are usually manifested as skin infections, such as pimples and boils, and occur in otherwise healthy people. Skin infections caused by staph may be red, swollen, painful or have pus or other drainage…. MRSA is transmitted most frequently by direct skin-to-skin contact. (http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dhqp/ar_mrsa.html)

Anyone who may think he or she has developed fluid filled pimples, pustules, blisters, crusted covered bumps or any other rash that looks suspicious needs to contact his or her physician.

Precautionary protocol as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes hand washing or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering any open skin area such as abrasions or cuts with a clean dry bandage and avoidance of sharing personal items such as towels, razors or athletic equipment.

If you have any concerns regarding your childs health, please contact your physician. Of course, questions can also be addressed to Sheryl Zulkeski, the school nurse (291-1680).

Thank you for working in partnership with us.

Sincerely,

Rose Marie Cipriano Sheryl Zulkeski

Principal W.H.S. Nurse