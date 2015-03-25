Confederate Widow Dies at Age 93

A Confederate widow in Arkansas died Tuesday. Maudie White Hopkins was only 19 when poverty compelled her to marry 86-year-old Confederate veteran William M. Cantrell.

Cantrell enlisted in the Confederate Army at age 16 and served in Company A, French's Battalion, of the Virginia Infantry.

Cantrell and Hopkins were married in Baxter County, Arkansas in 1934. He died three years later.

Hopkins later remarried and had three children. She said in an Associated Press interview in 2004 that Cantrell was a good man and kind to her.

Hopkins died Sunday at a hospital near her home in Lexa, Arkansas. She was 93.

Graveside services were scheduled in Lexa.

Survivors include her three children, Ida Mae Chamness of Manassas, Virginia, and Opal Byrd and Melvin Lee White, both of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.