Commissioner Makes No Changes in Britney Spears Custody Case

The custody fight between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline will go another round next year.

A court commissioner made no changes to the couple's custody arrangements after a 90-minute hearing behind closed doors Tuesday. He postponed a scheduled January hearing to February.

Neither Federline nor Spears, 26, were in court while their attorneys argued the case.

Spears and Federline have been wrangling for months over the custody of their sons, 2-year-old Sean Preston and 1-year-old Jayden James.

Federline, 29, has temporary custody because Spears, who has limited visitation rights, has defied court orders.

Sorrell Trope, Spears' attorney, declined to comment after the hearing. Federline's attorney was still in court and not immediately available for comment.

Spears and Federline, who were married in 2004, have been in court repeatedly about custody since they split. Their divorce was final in July.